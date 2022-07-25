The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Purchased by Souders Financial Advisors

Souders Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,537 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors’ holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, April 1st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.92.
Insiders Place Their Bets
The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE GS traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $323.70. The stock had a trading volume of 17,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,987,835. The business’s fifty day moving average is $303.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $111.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $277.84 and a twelve month high of $426.16.
The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current year.
The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.09%.
The Goldman Sachs Group Profile
The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.
