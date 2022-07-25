The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $161.16.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DIS. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price target on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walt Disney

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 140,466,474 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $19,266,382,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,894 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,863 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after purchasing an additional 518,125 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,459,191 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,943,347,000 after purchasing an additional 160,841 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,290,736,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walt Disney Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $102.72 on Wednesday. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $90.23 and a 52 week high of $187.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $100.11 and its 200-day moving average is $123.82. The company has a market capitalization of $187.02 billion, a PE ratio of 70.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

