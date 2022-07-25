THETA (THETA) Price Reaches $5.25

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last week, THETA has traded flat against the dollar. THETA has a total market cap of $5.25 billion and $273.57 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,080.78 or 1.00002427 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004526 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006403 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004530 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00003787 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002315 BTC.

THETA is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org. THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

