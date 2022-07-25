Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,297 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,297 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 128,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,832,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 3,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the period. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $97.60. The company had a trading volume of 193,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,076,870. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.53 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

