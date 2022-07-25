Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Buys 2,826 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 54,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,826 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $5,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSG. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $540,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Lincoln National Corp lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 34.6% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,682,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG traded down $0.31 on Monday, hitting $89.25. 6,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,860. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.19. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $79.84 and a 52 week high of $117.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

