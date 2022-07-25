Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 74.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,695 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 6,718 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $3,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HON. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.
In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
HON traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $181.90. 20,712 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,336,586. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $183.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $167.35 and a 52-week high of $236.86.
Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.04% and a net margin of 15.30%. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.
Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.
