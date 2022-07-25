Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 64,735,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,468,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,074,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,513,643,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486,189 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,932,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,951 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 36,233,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,103,000 after purchasing an additional 947,617 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $59.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,520,380 shares. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.30. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

