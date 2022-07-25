Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Increases Stock Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,917 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 320 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 12.1% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 83,643 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,109,000 after acquiring an additional 9,034 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP increased its holdings in Adobe by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 735,652 shares of the software company’s stock worth $335,178,000 after buying an additional 361,134 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management increased its holdings in Adobe by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,237 shares of the software company’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,953,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 851,638 shares of the software company’s stock worth $388,023,000 after buying an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Adobe

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe Trading Down 1.9 %

Several research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Adobe in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $394.30. 24,298 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,474,097. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $392.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $434.34. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

