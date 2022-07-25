Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Purchases 272 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,601 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $1,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of XLG. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,161,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after purchasing an additional 42,308 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 620.5% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 48,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,755,000 after purchasing an additional 41,428 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares during the period. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF in the first quarter worth $8,078,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $301.39. The company had a trading volume of 2,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,985. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $275.57 and a one year high of $374.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $322.95.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

