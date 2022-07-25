Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 34,079 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HACK. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 9,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Get ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF alerts:

ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

HACK stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $48.10. The stock had a trading volume of 8,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 220,624. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.39.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.