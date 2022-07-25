Thunder Token Hits Market Cap of $68.42 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Thunder Token has a market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. One Thunder Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00008181 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00008628 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0338 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.80 or 0.00206766 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0669 or 0.00000302 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Thunder Token

Thunder Token is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com.

Buying and Selling Thunder Token

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thunder Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thunder Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.