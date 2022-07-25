Thunder Token One Day Volume Reaches $8.73 Million (TT)

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Thunder Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Thunder Token has traded up 7.9% against the dollar. Thunder Token has a total market cap of $68.42 million and approximately $8.73 million worth of Thunder Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Thunder Token alerts:

TDEX Token (TT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00008242 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00009047 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0348 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00208046 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000360 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000222 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Thunder Token Coin Profile

TT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 1st, 2018. Thunder Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,614,400,793 coins. The official message board for Thunder Token is medium.com/thunderofficial. The official website for Thunder Token is www.thundercore.com. Thunder Token’s official Twitter account is @ThunderProtocol. The Reddit community for Thunder Token is /r/thundertoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Thunder Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ThunderCore is an Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) compliant blockchain. Tokens based on the ERC-20 standard can be minted and deployed on ThunderCore. ThunderCore is its own blockchain with its own native cryptocurrency. It is EVM-compatible with throughput of 1,200+ TPS, sub-second confirmation times, and low gas costs—making it quick and easy for DApps to deploy and scale. Consensus Nodes complete a single round of voting to confirm transactions in under a second. The accelerator, a DDoS-resilient distributed system, coordinates the network of consensus nodes. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thunder Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thunder Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Thunder Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thunder Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thunder Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.