TigerCash (TCH) Market Capitalization Tops $403,732.75

TigerCash (TCH) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 25th. TigerCash has a market capitalization of $403,732.75 and $1.60 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TigerCash has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0072 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $164.00 or 0.00771678 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash Coin Profile

TCH is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange. The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TigerCash is www.cointiger.com.

TigerCash Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

