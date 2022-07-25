Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $43.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 43 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 43 ($0.51), with a volume of 25000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 44.50 ($0.53).

Time Out Group Trading Down 3.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.83, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of £144.42 million and a PE ratio of -2.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 51.13.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail and events business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising; local marketing solutions, live events tickets, e-commerce transactions, and franchise activities.

