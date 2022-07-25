Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.53.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TOST. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $25.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Toast from $38.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th.

Toast Stock Performance

Shares of TOST opened at $14.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.64 and its 200-day moving average is $18.67. Toast has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $69.93.

Insider Activity at Toast

Toast ( NYSE:TOST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $535.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.42 million. Analysts expect that Toast will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Toast news, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,524,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,812,576.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Elena Gomez sold 1,870 shares of Toast stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.33, for a total value of $36,147.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,130,495.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Technology Investment Dining G sold 3,096,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.12, for a total value of $43,725,982.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,524,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $289,812,576.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,153,379 shares of company stock valued at $172,349,428 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 20.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 172,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,005,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $576,000. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Toast by 7,342.4% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,925,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,939 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,217,000. Finally, Beck Mack & Oliver LLC bought a new position in shares of Toast in the 4th quarter valued at about $409,000. 38.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Toast

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

