Tokenbox (TBX) Price Up 112.3% This Week

Tokenbox (TBX) traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. During the last week, Tokenbox has traded up 112.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Tokenbox coin can now be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $53,814.80 and $11.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox (CRYPTO:TBX) is a coin. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 coins and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 coins. The official website for Tokenbox is tokenbox.io. The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Tokenbox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokenbox is a trading ecosystem that aims to connect cryptocurrency funds under the management of professional portfolio managers and traders with investors. Tokenbox aims to present to investors a ready-made “box” solution for the creation of their own tokenized funds, operating professionally, transparently and within the applicable legal framework providing them with the best strategies for managing funds on the cryptocurrencies market. Tokenbox token (TBX) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

