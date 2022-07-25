Tranchess 24-Hour Volume Tops $5.36 Million (CHESS)

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 8.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. In the last week, Tranchess has traded down 3.6% against the US dollar. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $26.38 million and approximately $5.36 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tranchess coin can currently be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001451 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22,050.37 or 1.00074326 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.24 or 0.00041942 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004544 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00023532 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004470 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

CHESS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,546,919 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tranchess

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tranchess should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tranchess using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

