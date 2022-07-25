Trias (TRY) Market Cap Tops $608,556.11

Trias (TRY) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Trias has a market capitalization of $608,556.11 and $1.00 worth of Trias was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trias coin can currently be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Trias has traded flat against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Trias alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004574 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,850.81 or 1.00043419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006491 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Trias Profile

Trias (TRY) is a coin. Trias’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,300,000,000 coins. The official website for Trias is www.trias.one. Trias’ official message board is medium.com/@Triaslab. The Reddit community for Trias is /r/Trias_Lab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Trias’ official Twitter account is @triaslab.

Buying and Selling Trias

According to CryptoCompare, “Trias is an all-platform-supported (Server, PC, Mobile, IoT, etc.) native-application-compatible smart contract execution platform, development framework, and collaborating ecosystem. TRIAS aims to define a new-generation all-platform-supported public chain system. Trustworthy and Reliable Intelligent Autonomous Systems make people trust in machines. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trias directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trias should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Trias using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Trias Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Trias and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.