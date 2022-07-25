Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 180 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,061 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc raised its stake in AbbVie by 26.8% during the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 842 shares during the last quarter. First Merchants Corp raised its stake in AbbVie by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 21,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 846,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,588,000 after buying an additional 11,427 shares during the period. Finally, Andesa Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in AbbVie by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,952,342.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 79,801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.90, for a total transaction of $12,041,970.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,952,342.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $148.47 on Monday. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $148.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The firm has a market cap of $262.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.01. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 159.31%. The firm had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

AbbVie Profile

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.