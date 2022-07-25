Trillium Asset Management LLC Acquires 2,033 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FRPT. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth about $20,583,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in Freshpet by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 26,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,897,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Freshpet by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,561,000.

In other news, EVP Stephen Weise sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $544,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ FRPT opened at $48.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.22 and a twelve month high of $159.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.01 and its 200 day moving average is $81.53.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $132.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.26 million. Freshpet had a negative net margin of 7.83% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen reduced their price target on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Freshpet from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised Freshpet to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Cowen cut their price objective on Freshpet from $181.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on Freshpet in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.91.

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

