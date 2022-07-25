Trillium Asset Management LLC Buys 27,186 Shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Trillium Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,746 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,186 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $7,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Itron by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $215,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Itron by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itron in the 1st quarter worth $278,000. Institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. StockNews.com upgraded Itron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Itron from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Itron from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Itron from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Itron from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total value of $30,948.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 50,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,188.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,015 shares of company stock worth $48,923. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Itron stock opened at $53.57 on Monday. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.18 and a 52 week high of $99.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $475.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.49 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Itron, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

