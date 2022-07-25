Trillium Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,192 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Rogers worth $6,301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROG. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers in the fourth quarter worth $95,242,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in Rogers in the fourth quarter valued at $76,375,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Rogers by 2,474.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 264,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 254,019 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rogers by 641.7% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 283,902 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,505,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rogers during the 4th quarter valued at $38,202,000. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rogers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rogers from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.00.

Insider Activity

Rogers Price Performance

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.20, for a total transaction of $104,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,564. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ROG opened at $267.89 on Monday. Rogers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $176.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $261.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.58. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Rogers (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.39. Rogers had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 11.68%. The firm had revenue of $248.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Rogers Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rogers Profile

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates through Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other segments. The AES segment offers circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars, and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles (EV/HEV), wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices, and wired infrastructure markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.