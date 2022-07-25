Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 106,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,045 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Acadia Realty Trust were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AKR. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,097,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 280,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,749,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on AKR shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Acadia Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Acadia Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Acadia Realty Trust stock opened at $16.60 on Monday. Acadia Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $14.90 and a 1-year high of $23.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.11). Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 1.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 189.48%.

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core Portfolio and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

