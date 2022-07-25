Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $4.49 Million Holdings in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 8,170 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in LKQ by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 50,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in LKQ by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 91,811 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after buying an additional 24,945 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 57,743 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 345.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 24,898 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 19,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of LKQ by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 11,233 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total transaction of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares in the company, valued at $632,031,012.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Patrick Berard sold 702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.72, for a total transaction of $34,903.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,806 shares in the company, valued at $586,994.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $251,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,552,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $632,031,012.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on LKQ. Barrington Research upgraded LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. MKM Partners started coverage on LKQ in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on LKQ from $62.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

LKQ stock opened at $53.09 on Monday. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $42.36 and a 52 week high of $60.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.02.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. LKQ had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 8.28%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. LKQ’s payout ratio is currently 26.81%.

LKQ Corporation distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Specialty. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

