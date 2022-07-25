Trillium Asset Management LLC Has $5.36 Million Position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Trillium Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,592 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,529 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.07% of Deckers Outdoor worth $5,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,044,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,372 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,213,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Deckers Outdoor by 389.7% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,855 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on DECK shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $338.00 to $339.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $410.00 to $378.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $525.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.18.

Deckers Outdoor Price Performance

NYSE:DECK opened at $293.93 on Monday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a fifty-two week low of $212.93 and a fifty-two week high of $451.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $1.16. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $736.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Profile

(Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

Featured Articles

