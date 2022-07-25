Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 2,295 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC owned 0.06% of ManpowerGroup worth $3,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 887 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,329 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ManpowerGroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

ManpowerGroup Stock Performance

MAN opened at $75.70 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $82.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.68. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.76 and a 1-year high of $123.84. The company has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.05%.

Insider Transactions at ManpowerGroup

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total value of $52,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ManpowerGroup Company Profile

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

See Also

