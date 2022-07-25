Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $710,595,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Truist Financial by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,687,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,728,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,687,751 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its position in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,347,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $957,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,701 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,159,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $126,187,000 after buying an additional 915,567 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,421,730 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $83,217,000 after buying an additional 697,158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total value of $6,813,714.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,214,550.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, for a total transaction of $996,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 142,606 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.78, for a total transaction of $6,813,714.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 862,590 shares in the company, valued at $41,214,550.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

TFC stock opened at $48.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $44.68 and a twelve month high of $68.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.92, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TFC shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $61.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Truist Financial to $52.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Stephens cut their price objective on Truist Financial from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price target on Truist Financial from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.58.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

