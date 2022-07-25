Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Shares Gap Down to $67.45

Shares of Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $67.45, but opened at $65.22. Trupanion shares last traded at $66.20, with a volume of 826 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRUP. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Trupanion from $140.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Trupanion from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Trupanion Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.38 and a beta of 2.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

Trupanion ( NASDAQ:TRUP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 4.26%. The firm had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trupanion news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total transaction of $281,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,314,760.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Margaret Tooth sold 1,000 shares of Trupanion stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.71, for a total value of $66,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 34,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,844.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.37, for a total value of $281,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 857,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,314,760.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,074 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trupanion

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRUP. Aflac Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trupanion during the 1st quarter valued at about $324,072,000. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Nine Ten Capital Management LLC now owns 2,341,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,712,000 after purchasing an additional 368,343 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Trupanion in the 1st quarter worth approximately $22,280,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,487,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $196,388,000 after purchasing an additional 102,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Trupanion by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,247,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,171,000 after purchasing an additional 88,009 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

