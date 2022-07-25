Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Stock Holdings Decreased by Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.

Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) by 45.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 182,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153,350 shares during the quarter. Turning Point Brands accounts for 6.2% of Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garnet Equity Capital Holdings Inc. owned about 1.01% of Turning Point Brands worth $6,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,657,000 after buying an additional 368,764 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,441,000. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,013,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 272,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,288,000 after buying an additional 76,177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,267,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on TPB. StockNews.com began coverage on Turning Point Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Turning Point Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Turning Point Brands Stock Up 1.6 %

TPB opened at $30.43 on Monday. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $25.56 and a one year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $551.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.49.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.18. Turning Point Brands had a return on equity of 45.02% and a net margin of 11.69%. The company had revenue of $100.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Brands Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.60%.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker's Products, and NewGen Products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Articles

