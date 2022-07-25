Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.
In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
TWLO stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68.
Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.
Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.
