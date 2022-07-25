Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Shares Sold by Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.

Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. decreased its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,978 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Twilio comprises approximately 1.4% of Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $384,675,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 23.7% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,021,261 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $827,554,000 after buying an additional 962,047 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 22.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,204,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $692,978,000 after buying an additional 770,655 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,984,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $792,537,000 after buying an additional 689,360 shares during the period. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter valued at $2,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Twilio

In related news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 96,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,212,953.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 2,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.91, for a total transaction of $252,807.17. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,437,320.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.78, for a total value of $380,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 96,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,212,953.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,374,510 in the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Twilio Stock Down 5.5 %

TWLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Twilio from $300.00 to $262.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Twilio from $380.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Twilio from $175.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.88.

TWLO stock opened at $87.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.42. The company has a current ratio of 8.10, a quick ratio of 8.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.14 and a 1-year high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by $0.12. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.11% and a negative net margin of 30.86%. The firm had revenue of $875.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $861.56 million. On average, research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Twilio Profile

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.