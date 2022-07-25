Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Invests $94.98 Million in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,150,721 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,981,000. Canadian Pacific Railway accounts for approximately 5.6% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $74.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $73.64. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $64.37 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.152 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is an increase from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 18.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

