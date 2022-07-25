Typerium (TYPE) Hits One Day Volume of $29.00

Typerium (TYPE) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last seven days, Typerium has traded down 15.6% against the US dollar. One Typerium coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Typerium has a total market cap of $471,939.36 and approximately $29.00 worth of Typerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004610 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,669.36 or 0.99993754 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006542 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004613 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00003710 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
About Typerium
TYPE is a coin. Typerium’s total supply is 1,865,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,839,391 coins. Typerium’s official Twitter account is @Typerium_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Typerium is typerium.io.
Typerium Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Typerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Typerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Typerium using one of the exchanges listed above.
