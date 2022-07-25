Typhoon Network (TYPH) Market Capitalization Achieves $105,239.97

Typhoon Network (TYPH) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. One Typhoon Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0106 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Typhoon Network has traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar. Typhoon Network has a market cap of $105,239.97 and $70.00 worth of Typhoon Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00017051 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032154 BTC.

About Typhoon Network

Typhoon Network’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,946,767 coins. Typhoon Network’s official Twitter account is @TyphoonCrypto.

Typhoon Network Coin Trading

