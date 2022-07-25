UBS Group Cuts Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Price Target to $24.00

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 11.68% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.65.

KIM traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.49. 21,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,067,173. The company has a quick ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.15. Kimco Realty has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $26.57. The stock has a market cap of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.40.

In other Kimco Realty news, CFO Glenn Gary Cohen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total transaction of $250,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 486,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,190,036.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 230.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kimco Realty by 1,213.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

