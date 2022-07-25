UBS Group (UBS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.09. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 18.88%. The company had revenue of $9.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect UBS Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

UBS Group Stock Performance

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.52 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. UBS Group has a 52-week low of $15.04 and a 52-week high of $21.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts have commented on UBS shares. Barclays lowered UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com upgraded UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on UBS Group from CHF 20 to CHF 21 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered UBS Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBS. Parkwood LLC purchased a new position in UBS Group in the first quarter valued at $4,055,000. Thomas White International Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 4.7% during the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 72,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 17.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,079 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,663 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UBS Group during the first quarter worth about $1,026,000. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of UBS Group by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the last quarter. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UBS Group

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advice and solutions, and lending solutions to ultra high net worth and high net worth clients.

