Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Receives $18.43 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirty ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UAA. Argus cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Williams Capital downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Under Armour from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, B. Riley set a $9.00 price objective on Under Armour in a report on Tuesday, July 19th.

UAA stock opened at $8.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.64 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.18. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $8.10 and a fifty-two week high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour ( NYSE:UAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $234,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,750. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Under Armour by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 38.72% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

