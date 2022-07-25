Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) is Northeast Investment Management’s 6th Largest Position

Northeast Investment Management decreased its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 224,398 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for about 3.2% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $61,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 127.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $272.00 to $232.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of UNP stock traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $215.33. The stock had a trading volume of 12,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,342,154. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $195.68 and a 12-month high of $278.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 48.46%.

Union Pacific Profile

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

