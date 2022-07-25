Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc decreased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 257,663 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 77,824 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $71,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 2.5% in the first quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 1,704 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 4,671 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% in the first quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 10,227 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Union Pacific from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $272.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $247.18.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP stock opened at $213.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $195.68 and a 1 year high of $278.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $214.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

See Also

