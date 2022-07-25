Unistake (UNISTAKE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

Unistake (UNISTAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. Unistake has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $15,995.00 worth of Unistake was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unistake coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Unistake has traded 5.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Unistake alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004519 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001564 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017093 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00031743 BTC.

Unistake Profile

Unistake’s genesis date was October 5th, 2020. Unistake’s total supply is 280,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 213,647,127 coins. Unistake’s official Twitter account is @UnistakeFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Unistake’s official website is unistake.finance.

Unistake Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Unistake empowers DeFi projects in their quest for liquidity by providing new incentives for their supporters to create Uniswapliquidity pools. Communities can contribute to a token's liquidity in new ways designed to include returns, reduced risk of impermanent loss, and single-sided liquidity provision. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unistake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unistake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unistake using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unistake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unistake and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.