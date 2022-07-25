UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 222.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,301 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the quarter. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH traded up $6.77 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $528.18. The company had a trading volume of 26,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,405,556. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $383.12 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The firm has a market cap of $495.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $497.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $495.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 target price on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $540.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total value of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.25, for a total value of $1,233,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,220,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,765,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

