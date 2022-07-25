UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Sold by Coastline Trust Co

Coastline Trust Co lowered its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,830 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.8% of Coastline Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Coastline Trust Co’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,478,185,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,559,868 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,877,432,000 after acquiring an additional 869,827 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2,853.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 861,798 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $432,746,000 after acquiring an additional 832,614 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,342,468 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,713,058,000 after acquiring an additional 790,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $346,859,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total value of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $581,936,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Barclays lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $575.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Cowen boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $512.00 to $596.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $563.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.95.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $522.04 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $497.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $495.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.78. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $383.12 and a one year high of $553.29. The company has a market capitalization of $489.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.46%.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.