USDx stablecoin (USDX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.07 Million

USDx stablecoin (USDX) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. USDx stablecoin has a total market cap of $7.07 million and $5,513.00 worth of USDx stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, USDx stablecoin has traded flat against the dollar. One USDx stablecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00008734 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004436 BTC.
- Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00013285 BTC.
- Dollars (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000432 BTC.
- USDX [Lighthouse] (USDX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000089 BTC.
- dForce USDx (USDX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $14,024,661.89 or 0.00001722 BTC.
USDx stablecoin Profile
USDx stablecoin is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDx stablecoin’s total supply is 7,079,559 coins. USDx stablecoin’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The Reddit community for USDx stablecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dForceNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. USDx stablecoin’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDx stablecoin’s official website is dforce.network.
Buying and Selling USDx stablecoin
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDx stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDx stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDx stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
