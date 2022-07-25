Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Holdings Cut by Hourglass Capital LLC

Hourglass Capital LLC lowered its holdings in Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 290,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC’s holdings in Valley National Bancorp were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLY. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,541,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,703,000 after acquiring an additional 625,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,016,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after buying an additional 581,779 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,528,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,515,000 after buying an additional 327,891 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,365,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,960,000. Institutional investors own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup cut their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of VLY traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $11.12. 70,318 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,650,847. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Valley National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $15.10.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Valley National Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

