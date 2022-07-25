Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) Shares Gap Up to $10.94

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $11.46. Valley National Bancorp shares last traded at $11.11, with a volume of 26,535 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup reduced their target price on Valley National Bancorp from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Valley National Bancorp Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Valley National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Valley National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:VLY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $356.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.93 million. Valley National Bancorp had a net margin of 31.53% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Valley National Bancorp will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Valley National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Valley National Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 89,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 56,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.90% of the company’s stock.

About Valley National Bancorp

Valley National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Valley National Bank that provides various commercial, retail, insurance, and wealth management financial services products. It operates through Commercial Lending, Consumer Lending, and Investment Management segments. The company offers non-interest bearing, savings, NOW, money market, and time deposit accounts; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, residential mortgage, and automobile loans; loans secured by the cash surrender value of life insurance; home equity loans and lines of credit; and secured and unsecured other consumer loans.

Further Reading

