Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) Shares Gap Up After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Value Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The stock had previously closed at $74.52, but opened at $78.89. Value Line shares last traded at $78.48, with a volume of 95 shares.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Value Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Get Value Line alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Value Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd.

Value Line Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Value Line

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.28. The stock has a market cap of $723.77 million, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 0.01.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Value Line by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 24,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Value Line by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Value Line by 343.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Value Line by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management acquired a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Value Line

(Get Rating)

Value Line, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells investment periodicals and related publications primarily in the United States. Its investment periodicals and related publications cover a range of investments, including stocks, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), and options.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Value Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Value Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.