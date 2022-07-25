VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,236 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $2,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 239,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,913,000 after purchasing an additional 11,744 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 955,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 106,097 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 222,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 47,463 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 58.8% in the fourth quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 62,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 23,156 shares during the period.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

ANGL opened at $27.80 on Monday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.44 and a 1-year high of $33.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.43.

VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

