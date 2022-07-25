VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Shares Sold by IRON Financial LLC

IRON Financial LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of IRON Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. IRON Financial LLC owned 0.05% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $4,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 373,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,930,000 after purchasing an additional 28,028 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,444,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

MOAT stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, hitting $67.53. 29,756 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 718,279. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.39. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $60.93 and a 1 year high of $78.43.

