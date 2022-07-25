Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 14.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 102,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,594 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up 0.7% of Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $221,000. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 20,134,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,891 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 254,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,240,000 after purchasing an additional 15,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Windham Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 24.0% during the first quarter. Windham Capital Management LLC now owns 436,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,952,000 after purchasing an additional 84,322 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $41.41 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.82 and a 12 month high of $53.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.77.

