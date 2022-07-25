Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Sold by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 268,482 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $13,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 36,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 4,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,191,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,076,000 after acquiring an additional 47,779 shares in the last quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC now owns 50,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MY Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,581 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of VWO stock opened at $40.78 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $39.57 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.01.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.