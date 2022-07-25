Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Position Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 5.5% of Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Waldron Private Wealth LLC owned 0.13% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $106,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Avondale Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.3% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.88 on Monday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $213.19 and a 52-week high of $328.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $231.92 and a 200-day moving average of $260.01.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

